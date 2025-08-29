The University of Maryland, College Park campus lost power Friday, as students move in ahead of the semester that kicks off next week.

The campuswide power outage has led to limited dining and health center services, an alert from the university read. All campus libraries are shuttered, too.

Facilities management is assessing the issue, and crews were dispatched to people in elevators, officials said.

This comes as students are moving in ahead of classes starting on Tuesday, according to the 2025-26 academic calendar. Students new and returning arrived on campus Thursday.

The division of student affairs has a slew of activities planned to welcome Terps this weekend, including bowling, movie screenings, pizza parties and more. Also this weekend, Maryland’s football season is set to kick off with the Terps taking on Florida Atlantic University Saturday at SECU Stadium.

The school’s latest admissions data shows there are around 31,000 undergraduate and over 10,000 graduate students enrolled at UMD.

This article will be updated.