Baltimore firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out on Saturday evening in Penn North and affected four homes.

Firefighters were called not long after 7:30 p.m. to a rowhouse on Clifton Avenue, between Pennsylvania and Woodbrook avenues, said John Marsh, public information officer for the Baltimore City Fire Department, in an email.

No one was hurt in the fire, he said, which reached two alarms. A video posted to the social media platform Reddit shows flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Marsh said he was not sure how many people were displaced.

The city in 2023 issued a vacant building notice to the house, which means the property was uninhabitable, unusable or a nuisance, according to a database in Open Baltimore.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.