At least two local universities evacuated parts of their campus because of bomb threats Tuesday morning.

Towson University evacuated its student union in the center of campus because of a bomb threat, according to an emergency alert message from the school. It was reopened just before 1 p.m., according to university officials.

Towson University Police and the Baltimore County Police Department swept the building in response to the threat. The parking garage adjacent the University Union building was closed to incoming traffic, though classes elsewhere on campus continued as scheduled, according to a message from Towson University.

Osler Drive and Cross Campus Drive in Towson were both closed, Baltimore County Police said.

Morgan State University has also received a bomb threat for its campus library. Officers are “actively inspecting” each floor of the library, a campus message from Morgan said.

The threats both came in before 11:30 a.m., according to Towson University and Baltimore Police officials.

Read More Another round of political violence leaves Maryland asking where we go next Sep 12, 2025

Michael Sandler, a spokesperson for the University System of Maryland, said in an email he was not aware of any other threats at system schools as of 11:45 a.m.

These threats come just weeks after unfounded bomb threats at the homes of Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, in Baltimore, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones in Baltimore County.

That same day, chaos unfolded at the Naval Academy in Annapolis after a social media threat of a shooter on campus. Though there was no shooter, one midshipman was shot after mistaking a police officer for an active threat. A former midshipman has been arrested and charged with making a threat across state lines.

This is a developing story.