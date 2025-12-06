Tom Hall will soon step down as the host of WYPR’s flagship public affairs program to take on another role and make space for a new voice and perspective on the show, Baltimore Public Media officials announced.

Officials said Hall, who has worked at WYPR for over two decades and reigned as host of “Midday” for nearly 10 years, will transition to a senior news analyst role. By January, Hall will host “Midday” from Tuesday to Thursday only as leaders search for the next voice of the award-winning show.

Hall has served in various capacities at WYPR, including as the arts and culture editor and host of “Maryland Morning” and “Choral Arts Classics,” according to his LinkedIn profile. He took over hosting “Midday” in September 2016. The show airs daily at noon and features conversations with artists, authors, civic leaders, experts and journalists.

“It has been my honor and privilege to host Midday for the past 10 years, to be the steward of this storied show, and to be in conversation with a great community of engaged listeners who share an interest in exploring new ideas and solutions to the challenges we face,” Hall said in a news release. “I am choosing to step back from host duties to give someone else the opportunity to bring their perspective to our show.”

Hall’s new role will entail interviewing and contributing analysis and news reporting across the station’s programming. The announcement of his transition comes months after WYPR’s daily midmorning show, “On The Record,” ended. It was co-hosted by Ashley Sterner and Hall’s “Midday” predecessor, Sheilah Kast.

It also comes as public media outlets grapple with federal funding loss. Craig Swagler, the president and general manager of Baltimore Public Media, told The Banner in May and August it has the funding to avoid programming disruptions.

In a news release, Swagler thanked Hall for the leadership and insight he brought to “Midday.”

“We are grateful that Tom will continue to be a guiding voice and a vital contributor in his new role,” Swagler said. “As we expand our investment in original local programming and grow our newsroom, Tom’s continued presence ensures we will remain grounded in the values and strengths that have defined WYPR for more than two decades.”

WYPR is a media partner with The Banner.