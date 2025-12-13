A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the Morrell Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a gun discharging on the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood just before 3 p.m., according to a press release from the Baltimore Police Department.

The police found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shooting and homicide detectives are both investigating because of the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The shooting comes as security has been ramped up around downtown Baltimore as President Donald Trump visits the city for the Army-Navy game.

It’s the second shooting to happen in the area this week. Baltimore police found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound around the corner on the 1900 block of Harman Avenue on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of Friday, there had been 128 homicides in Baltimore and 301 nonfatal shootings. Both rates have declined since last year.