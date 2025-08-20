Maryland State Police are investigating a multivehicle collision that killed two women and hospitalized five others Tuesday afternoon along Route 202 in Prince George’s County, officials announced.

Tara Gross, 50, of Camp Springs, and her passenger, Dandra Byrd, 31, of Riverdale, died at the scene after their car was among seven involved in the crash that police believe may have been caused by speeding.

Police said another woman, Tierra Johnson, was traveling northbound on Route 202 around 1 p.m. when her Honda Accord struck a curb divider at St. Joseph’s Drive.

Johnson’s Honda Accord “became airborne” and struck a Toyota Tundra, which then pushed into five other cars, including the Mercedes-Benz E 300 that Gross was driving, police said.

Officials said Johnson’s car overturned and landed in a nearby ditch. The 28-year-old Johnson and four other people were hospitalized, state police said.

Data from the Maryland State Highway Office shows there have been 280 fatal crashes statewide this year compared to 361 around the same time in 2024. In 2023, fatal crashes in Prince George’s County reached a five-year high of 140, state data shows.