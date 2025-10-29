The Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has stopped its intake of dogs until the end of November after canine influenza sickened a dog in its care.

Although intake has been paused for a month at its Baltimore facility, the SPCA said it would allow for people to foster and adopt cats and dogs in its care as long as they sign an exposure waiver, according to the organization’s social media post. It has made dog adoptions free while on its intake pause, though it recommends adopters and fosters live in a household without other pets to avoid potential infection of other animals.

The organization, which is currently caring for about 230 dogs including fosters, has notified Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter and is working with local shelters to help, said Ethan Salem, director of marketing and communications at SPCA.

“We don’t want to alarm the community,” Salem said, adding that the steps were precautionary and responsible. The infected dog has been isolated and is being cared for.

The strain of the canine influenza, H3N2, is very contagious and can be spread through the air, Salem said. Dogs and cats can be infected and the contamination period can go up to 28 days, he said.

If you notice your pet is sneezing, hacking or vomiting, or if it has nasal discharge, you should isolate the pet and call the vet. If you think you’ve been exposed to a pet with canine influenza, Salem recommends washing your shoes, clothes and hands. The illness can also be spread through shared food bowls and toys.