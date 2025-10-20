A car hit a girl, 13, in Silver Spring on Sunday. She was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Police said in a statement. Emergency workers, responding to a call, found her in the roadway.

She remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the Acura which police said struck the girl stayed on the scene of the incident, which occurred at 6:17 p.m. at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Evans Drive in Silver Spring.

She was attempting to cross southbound Georgia Avenue, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact its Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.