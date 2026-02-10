The deep freeze may be easing — though the snowcrete will stick around a while — so if you’re looking to warm your heart in Baltimore County this week, we’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s an evening of medicinal self-care, Girl Scout Cookie and tiki drink indulgence, or immersing yourself in the arts, there’s an event worth attending coming up.

Coffee and Convo: Happy Hour edition

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

Calling all Essex business owners and community leaders! The Essex Community Development Corp. is hosting a coffee and conversation event at the Island View Waterfront Cafe at 2542 Island View Road to talk shop and share ideas. This week’s get-together subs out a freshly brewed pot of coffee for your alcoholic drink of choice.

Galentine’s at Irvine

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

If you’re in the mood to celebrate Leslie Knope’s sacred holiday, look no further than the Irvine Nature Center. Clare Walker, who teaches plant identification, will lead an evening of herbal pampering. For a $45 registration, you can make and sample herbal skin treatments while sipping on wine, cocktails or mocktails, and edible goodies. Sign up online and visit the center at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills.

Thin Mints & piña coladas

Friday, noon-6 p.m.

Our lows may still be below freezing, but Frosty Tiki Weekend pays no heed to the forecast. You can escape the cold with a specialty cocktail menu, tropical slushies or a pineapple wheat ale at Pooles Island Brewing on 11695 Crossroads Circle, Suite A, in Middle River this weekend. Friday’s kickoff also features cookie sales from a local Girl Scout troop.

Maple Magic

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Irvine Nature Center’s naturalists swear: “It may sound sappy, but there’s magic in our trees at this time of year!” Join to find out for yourself how to identify maple trees and learn how to collect sap this Saturday at the center at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills. There’s sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 1-2:30 p.m.

Love in White Hall

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Maybe you ought to head over to Star Bright Farm in White Hall this weekend for a performance by Baltimore hometown indie rock band Love Riot. The farm venue is at 2950 Garrett Road. A dose of 1990s nostalgia does wonders for the heart.

Support the Lurman Theater

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Come down to the Catonsville Clubhouse this Sunday to support the Lurman Woodland Theater for a performance by band ilyAIMY (“I love you and I miss you”). The band’s blend of folk, rock and soul will be on display during the concert at the clubhouse at 10 St. Timothys Lane in Catonsville. The concert is a fundraiser for Lurman, thanks to the Baltimore County Arts Guild.

Nepal’s ‘Father of Modern Art’

Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Towson University is debuting a brand-new exhibit in its Asian Arts Gallery exploring the artistic journey of Lain Singh Bangdel, regarded as the Nepalese “Father of Modern Art.” Visit the collection of colonial and postcolonial South Asian, cosmopolitan European and modern Nepalese paintings that spans from the 1940s through 1980s in the gallery at 1 Fine Arts Drive in Towson.