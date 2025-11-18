The Rockville City Police Department on Saturday collected more than 300 guns — the most ever in an annual buyback initiative’s history.

In total people turned in 303 guns, and received in exchange up to $200 in gift cards for working weapons, according to police. Nearly $24,000 in gift cards were given to people who turned in functioning weapons.

The department’s fourth annual buyback was also hosted by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Since 2022, more than 1,000 guns have been collected through the program, including 266 in 2022; 228 the in 2023 and 284 in 2024, police said.

Police collected guns with “no questions asked” of anyone who wanted to get rid of one or more.

All the guns will be destroyed unless police find out they’re stolen — in which case they’ll be given to the department that reported them stolen, Rockville police Lt. Dan Romeril said.

Since police don’t collect any identifying information from people who drop off guns, no one who participates can be implicated in any wrongdoing by Rockville police, Romeril said.

The program offered a $100 gift card for a working handgun, rifle, shotgun or privately made firearm, and a $200 gift card for a working assault weapon.