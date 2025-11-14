Got a gun? Don’t want it? Trade it in for a gift card worth as much as $200.

The Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office are collecting unwanted guns on Saturday in Rockville. Police said the buyback program, now in its fourth year, gleaned about 300 guns last year.

This year police are offering a $100 gift card for a working handgun, rifle, shotgun or privately made firearm, and a $200 gift card for a working assault weapon.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. at RedGate Park, 14500 Avery Rd.

Rockville police describe it in a statement as a “safe, no-questions-asked way to surrender unwanted firearms.”

Police ask participants to drive up, open their vehicle’s trunk and allow police to remove the guns, which must be unloaded and placed in the trunk prior to arrival.

Participants should not touch the weapons at the event.

Guns from walk-up participants will not be accepted and participants do not have to be from Rockville.

The gift cards will be distributed until supplies run out.

Muzzleloaders, black powder and ammunition will not be accepted, police said.