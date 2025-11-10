A man was found dead Saturday night following a report of a shooting at the Germantown Square Urban Park, Montgomery County Police said.

Police called it the first homicide in Germantown in 2025, and said they will release the man’s identity after notifying his family.

Police arrested but have not yet named a suspect in connection with the man’s death.

County officers and the Maryland National Capital Park Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report at about 11 p.m. of a shooting at Germantown and Middlebrook roads.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.