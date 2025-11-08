Most residents forced to evacuate during Friday’s massive commercial building fire in Remington have been able to return home, while others remain temporarily displaced as cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials said.

The four-alarm blaze broke out Friday afternoon at a commercial property in the 400 block of West 23rd Street, sending heavy smoke over the neighborhood and drawing a large emergency response. No injuries were reported.

Residents of the block closest to the building were evacuated, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh.

Marsh said preliminary findings suggest the fire began outside the building and blew inward. The commercial space houses a woodworking shop on the first floor, with another business operating upstairs, he said. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The Church of the Guardian Angel at 335 West 27th St. opened to shelter neighbors as firefighters worked to contain the fire and utility crews shut off power to homes on the odd-numbered side of the street. Firefighters contained the blaze just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Baltimore City Fire Department personnel fight the flames on Friday. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

With help from the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development, fire crews escorted residents back inside briefly to retrieve medications, pets and other essential belongings. Those displaced have been relocated to a hotel. Residents living on the even-numbered side of the block were cleared to return home Saturday. The temporary shelter has closed.

The American Red Cross said it helped approximately 25 families affected by the evacuation, providing food, water, comfort kits and longer-term recovery assistance. The agency will continue to connect residents with resources.

Smoke rises from a fire at West 23rd Street and Hampden Avenue on Friday. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

“The residents of the 23rd Street community really came together to help one another,” the fire department said in a statement thanking neighbors for their cooperation during the evacuation.

Nearby businesses forced to close during the incident have begun announcing reopening plans on social media.

Clavel, a Mexican eatery and bar on West 23rd Street, announced on social media that it has reopened.

Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this story.