The family of Rachel Morin, the Bel Air mother of five whose murder drew national attention, saw a lawsuit over fundraiser money dismissed Thursday.

Morin’s children, who range in age from 9 to 18, had filed suit in May claiming they had not received any proceeds of fundraisers held after their mother was murdered on a Bel Air hiking trail in August 2023.

Matt McMahon, the father of Morin’s eldest child, Faye McMahon, said that the parties agreed to a settlement, but he was not allowed to discuss it due to a confidentiality clause.

Attorney George Robinson, who represented the children, said the agreement provided an undisclosed amount to them and ended the litigation.

“After a long dispute over the ownership of the funds donated for the benefit of Rachel Morin’s children, the guardians of the children and the defendants Rebekah and Patricia Morin entered into a settlement agreement the terms of which are confidential,” Robinson said.

Randolph Rice, an attorney representing Patricia and Rebekah Morin, Rachel Morin’s mother and sister, characterized the dismissal of the suit as a “complete vindication” of his clients.

“From day one, they did everything right with the money raised,” Rice said in a statement. “Their only mission has been to honor Rachel’s memory and responsibly safeguard the future of her children. The dismissal with prejudice makes clear they never did anything wrong.”

Faye McMahon declined to comment through her father.

The settlement comes just weeks after Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 24, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and rape in the killing of Morin.

A native of El Salvador who was in the country illegally, Martinez-Hernandez attacked Morin as she was jogging, strangling and beating her before he raped and killed her.

The case became a flashpoint in the political debate over illegal immigration, with President Donald Trump repeatedly sharing Morin’s story during the 2024 campaign.

The civil suit highlighted tensions among Morin’s relatives. It claimed the children had not received any proceeds from a $54,000 GoFundMe campaign launched by Rebekah Morin, nor did the get any money or gifts collected by several Harford County businesses in the months after her death.

Both Rice and McMahon thanked the community for its support.

“On behalf of the Morin family, I want to thank every individual and business that contributed to the Trust. Your generosity continues to make a lasting impact on Rachel’s five children,” wrote Rice. “This outcome ensures that your contributions are protected and will continue to benefit them for years to come.”

McMahon wrote that it felt as though the world had betrayed the children when their mother was killed.

“Then the community showered the children with love and support, showing them that there is still good in this world,” McMahon wrote in a message. “I will forever be grateful to this community.”

Baltimore Banner reporter Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this report.