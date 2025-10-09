A Montgomery County school bus was involved in a fatal collision with an 11-year-old girl on Thursday, Montgomery County Police said.

Police said the collision occurred at Russet Road and Bauer Drive in Rockville. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:12 p.m. for a report of a bus crash involving a bicyclist.

The girl and the students on the bus were coming from Earle B. Wood Middle School, police said. No injuries were reported on the bus.

Many students witnessed the incident, and they are “receiving the support that they need,” Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said.

“On behalf of the school system, I want to express our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, teachers, classmates,” Taylor said. “No words can truly capture the pain that our school community is feeling at this time. This is every parent’s worst nightmare and every educator’s greatest fear.”

In response to the incident, Bauer Drive was closed between Greenspan Lane and Myer Terrace.

The department’s collision reconstruction unit is on the scene. Police said no charges would be filed until the investigation is completed.

Crisis response teams are at the school, which is just two blocks away, and have provided counseling and emotional support, Taylor said. Students who were on the bus were reunited with their parents.

This article will be updated.