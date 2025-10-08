Ten people overdosed in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood on Wednesday, just over two months after a “bad batch” of drugs hospitalized at least 27.

Six people were taken to a nearby hospital and four refused treatment shortly after 11:30 a.m., Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for Baltimore Police, said in a statement. There were no fatalities.

An ambulance with its lights flashing was parked at the bus stop at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues as Natasha Witherspoon commuted home from her job at a supermarket Wednesday afternoon. The stop, typically crowded with people selling drugs or dozing off from a high, Witherspoon said, was unusually quiet in the wake of the day’s overdoses.

It was a dramatically different scene from the first mass overdose in July, when hundreds of outreach workers from community organizations and first responders alike scoured the streets, searching for people who needed help or Narcan.

The quick and widespread community response during the mass overdose this summer helped prevent any fatalities as more than two dozen people were rushed to hospitals.

That was a “madhouse,” said Witherspoon, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s tiring at this point. It’s killing the community.”

Baltimore’s fatal overdose rate has surpassed that of any other large city in the country. People have died from overdoses on a third of city blocks at an average rate of two to three each day.

The city has a plan to reduce overdose deaths 40% by 2040, including around-the-clock outreach teams and safe spaces where people can rest and receive resources. The city also held public hearings where community members can testify about the toll of addiction.

This article has been updated.

Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this report.