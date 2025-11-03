A Takoma Park man who wore a wig with long curls to gain access to women’s locker rooms in Montgomery County was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with a similar crime in Prince George’s County earlier this year.

Tshikundi Taty, 44, is shown wearing a wig and a bright pink jacket that appears to have been padded at the chest in a photograph included in a Montgomery County Police Department press release related to alleged incidents in Germantown and White Oak gyms.

Taty was arrested after MCPD officers followed him to a White Oak Planet Fitness and found him “in the women’s locker room disguised as a woman.”

Taty also allegedly spied on women showering in a women’s locker room at Onelife Fitness in Germantown on Sept. 15 and Oct. 10, according to a charging document.

He is charged with two counts of Peeping Tom and two counts of visual surveillance in a private area. The charges are misdemeanors.

Natalie Mack, an attorney representing Taty in the Prince George’s County Peeping Tom case, could not be reached for comment. In addition to that incident in Prince George’s, Taty has been charged in a May trespassing case linked to a “fitness club,” according to the court record.

‘Visibly shaken’

A person who answered the phone Monday at the Germantown Onelife Fitness on Seneca Meadows Parkway declined to comment, citing an ongoing police matter.

In the Sept. 15 incident, a woman told police a man lying on his stomach and holding a cellphone spied on her in the shower. She said she initially told only a gym manager, but not police, because she was a woman of faith and knew God would take care of the situation.

The man fled and the victim told police he was wearing pants with holes. Video footage showed Taty exiting the women’s locker room “with his face fully visible.”

“Taty is seen attempting to put his black long haired wig on, but it continued to fall off,” according to the court document.

In the second alleged incident at Onelife Fitness, on Oct. 10, the victim told police she was taking a shower “when an unknown male later crawled underneath the shower curtain on his back while holding what she believed to be a cellphone.”

She screamed and the man fled the locker room. Police identified Taty by comparing an identification card with video footage at the gym, the charging document said.

Taty entered the gym that day wearing a “long black wig, multi-colored face mask” and “white button blouse.” He arrived at 8:02 a.m. and entered the women’s locker room and wasn’t seen exiting it until 3:19 p.m., the charging document said.

The victim told police that as she showered after a swim at the gym’s pool she felt something was off, and she looked down and saw a man lying on his back with his face exposed.

Police described the victim as “visibly shaking and extremely upset about the incident,” according to the charging document.

No workouts?

Taty visited the Germantown gym 16 times since June. A manager told police that no one recalls him working out.

Taty was held at the Montgomery County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Court records show he was detained without bond on Thursday.

It was unclear Monday if Taty has a lawyer for the alleged Montgomery County incidents.