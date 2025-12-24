A 21-year-old man was killed after a vehicle struck him on Tuesday night and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash around 9:47 p.m. at the 2400 block of Orleans Street in the McElderry Park neighborhood, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

After the officers found the 21-year-old man, he was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the release.

The vehicle that hit the victim was a 2016 Nissan that was later located unoccupied at Patterson Park on Jefferson Street, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

This article will be updated.