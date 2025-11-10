Law enforcement in Spotsylvania, Virginia, arrested a Derwood man Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his mother, grandmother and a Good Samaritan last week.

The stabbings occurred about 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 3 at a home on the 10 block of Indian Hills Court, Montgomery County Police said in a statement Monday.

Octavio A. Estevez, 30, was inside his home when he “attacked and stabbed his mother and then his grandmother, when she attempted to stop him from hurting his mother,” police said.

A Good Samaritan heard the commotion inside and attempted to intervene. Estevez then stabbed the man, police said.

Estevez then fled his home. The three stabbing victims were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

On Thursday, officers from the Spotsylvania sheriff’s office found and arrested Estevez.

He remains in custody in Virginia pending his extradition to Montgomery County. Estevez, police said, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

It was unclear Monday morning if Estevez has retained an attorney.