Winds topping 50 mph, drenching rain and coastal flooding are expected to lash Maryland this weekend as a powerful nor’easter barrels up the East Coast.

Gov. Wes Moore urged residents to “stay vigilant” as the storm threatens to upend outdoor plans and bring dangerous conditions to the Chesapeake Bay and beyond.

The nor’easter, which is a storm system on the East Coast that brings high winds and precipitation, will mostly impact the coastal areas of Maryland and cities along the Chesapeake Bay.

But Baltimore will also experience some strong wind gusts and light rainfall over the holiday weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Coastal areas face biggest threats

Baltimore is expected to experience winds up to 30 mph starting on Sunday morning and into the evening, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Baltimore/Washington office. The city will likely get anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain, he said.

Maryland’s coastal areas, like Ocean City, and cities along the Chesapeake Bay, including Annapolis, will see the more extreme impacts of the storm system, including two to three inches of rain and up to 50 mph winds.

Some minor flooding may occur along the coast, and possibly moderate flooding in the Annapolis area, said Ledbetter.

Ocean City warned its residents that “hazardous weather” could cause power outages over the weekend. The city said the storm may bring “heavy rain, strong winds, moderate to major coastal flooding” starting Saturday into Monday.

Gale warnings, or high winds, will be issues on Sunday into Monday on the bay. High surf is also expected on the coast, said Ledbetter, who added he “wouldn’t advise” an October weekend beach trip tomorrow.

Melissa Capper, who works at the Herrington Harbour South in North Beach, said their office sent out a warning about the weather to its 600 boat slip holders, many of whom don’t live in the area. Those slip holders who live locally have come by the marina on Saturday to make sure their boats are secure.

Herrington Harbour South is on the Hering Bay, which is usually calm since it sits just north of the Chesapeake Bay. But on Saturday afternoon, Capper said she was already seeing white caps in the water.

Overall, the storm should cool temperatures over the weekend, with the highest temperatures in the 60s and dipping to the low 50s and high 40s at times.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit Maryland on Sunday morning into the evening, but winds could pick up as early as Saturday night, along with some rain.

Outdoor events over long weekend may be impacted

Baltimore Ravens fans going to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday should prepare for some rainfall, windy weather and cool temperatures for 1 p.m. kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Howard County Pride Festival has been rescheduled from Sunday to Oct. 26 because of Gov. Wes Moore’s request that Marylanders take precautions in anticipation of the storm.

Outdoor events organized by Baltimore BLAQ Pride for this weekend were also postponed, including the National Coming Out Day Rally & Celebration on Saturday and Kickball Field Day & Cookout on Sunday. The kickball game was rescheduled to Oct. 19.

Other events, like the Fell’s Point Fun Festival and the Maryland Renaissance Festival, will still go on.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which is in Annapolis, said in a Facebook comment, “Right now National Weather Service predicts less than a tenth of an inch today and a tenth and a half over 16 hours tomorrow. Like England on a good day!” The festival was sold out this weekend.

How to protect yourself on the roads and at home

Drivers should be ready for restrictions and traffic holds on Maryland roads and bridges starting Sunday into Monday, according to The Maryland Transit Authority (MDTA).

In a press release, the MDTA said it may hold traffic at a toll facility depending on the weather conditions. MDTA will also monitor high sustained winds for potential restrictions on bridges on Sunday and Monday.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) said its emergency team was ready to respond this weekend in case of power outages. If there are downed power lines over the weekend, its best to not approach or touch the lines.

If you see downed lines or experience an outage, you can report it to BGE online, through calling them at 877-778-2222 or by texting 69243. You can also sign up for alerts from the company online.

This article has been updated.