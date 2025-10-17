Protesters are expected to denounce the Trump administration Saturday at about 2,500 No Kings Day events across the nation — including about 20 in Montgomery County.

Organizers of No Kings 2.0 — which include civic, labor and civil rights groups — say they’re drawing attention to President Donald Trump’s disregard for democracy, slashing of federal research programs and hostility toward immigrants.

“Who cares?” White House spokesman Abigail Jackson said Tuesday when asked about the planned protests.

Demonstrators locally can take part in events in — among other locations — Silver Spring, Bethesda, North Bethesda, Kensington, Rockville, Chevy Chase, Takoma Park, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Poolesville and Olney. The rallies are planned throughout the day, some beginning in the morning and others in the afternoon, each lasting about two hours.

Some residents plan to travel to Washington to join an “anchor” protest on the National Mall, while others will hit Montgomery County bridges to unfurl banners expressing their objections to Trump’s executive orders.

“I’m living in an America that I don’t really recognize at the moment,” said Beth Rogers, an organizer of a rally in Bethesda near the National Institutes of Health’s Metro stop. That demonstration, which will begin at 10 a.m., will highlight the impact of federal cuts to medical research.

“Medicine is not partisan,” Rogers said. “I want to know that I’ve got the world’s best research, best investigative medicine and not resorting to conjecture and quackery.”

Rogers compared the state of the nation today to the turmoil of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I know people think that rallies don’t accomplish anything,” she said. But those who protested in the 1960s forced the country to pay attention and “inspired others.”

The first round of No Kings protests occurred in June, during a military parade in Washington that coincided with Trump’s birthday.

Many who protested then and plan to come out again on Saturday are retirees.

Charles Chapman, president of the Leisure World Progressives Club, said about 500 people from the Silver Spring retirement community plan to convene at 11 a.m. at its main plaza. At the same time, two buses will take about five dozen people from Leisure World to the rally on the National Mall.

“They are not necessarily going to be the ones that are going to live in a world that is damaged by what the Trump administration is cooking up,” Chapman said. They’re protesting on behalf of “their kids, their grandkids, their nieces, their nephews.”

Dana Noga, with Indivisible MoCoWoMen, will attend a rally in Olney beginning at 2 p.m. Hundreds of people are expected to congregate at Georgia Avenue and State Route 108. The event will feature a makeshift “democracy graveyard.” Organizers will also connect attendees to nonprofits so that they can continue their activism.

“Our goal is to keep it family friendly, a lot of positivity, a lot of ridiculousness,” Noga said. “So we can counter the narrative of being anti-American and ... terrorists.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson this week described the protests as “hate America” and “pro-Hamas” gatherings.

Although the mood of the Olney event is supposed to be light, organizer Felicia Kimmel said her reasons for going couldn’t be more serious.

“What ICE is doing is horrific and scary,” Kimmel said of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which she described as “masked men who don’t identify themselves and just throw people into vans violently.”

“Most Americans,” she said, “are not OK with that.”