Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy Interstate 83 overpass Sunday in Baltimore.

A Baltimore City Fire spokesperson said more than 15 vehicles may have been involved in the crash at 6:51 p.m. at 29th Street and Druid Park Lake Drive. At least one was taken to a hospital.

Wintry weather covered the roads with snow and ice on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting in the evening.

WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team says a flash freeze overnight will cause icy spots across the area into Monday morning, with lows dropping into the lower 20s and upper teens. The frigid weather could cause icy conditions on roadways, bridges and overpasses.

