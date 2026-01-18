Overnight rain will transition to snow by Sunday morning, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible across the Eastern half of Maryland, creating slippery road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Harford and Cecil counties from 4am until 6pm on Sunday.

Temperatures will be near the low 30s Sunday morning and reach the mid 30s by the afternoon. The snow will taper off in the evening and temperatures will drop well below freezing. Some areas of black ice will be likely as melting snow freezes over with overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Dangerous cold to start the week

Overnight temperatures will fall into the teens for both Monday and Tuesday night, while wind chills will drop into the single digits and below freezing in some of the Northern and Western communities. Highs on Monday will struggle to reach into the mid 30s, and colder afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will hover in the mid 20s.

Temperatures slowly warm up by mid-week with another chance of wintry precipitation again next weekend. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach near 40 with the lower 40s on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures drop back into the 30s by Friday.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.