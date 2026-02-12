Baltimore City firefighters rescued a cat from a three-alarm fire in Mount Vernon on Thursday, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department was dispatched to 1226 St. Paul St. around 4:21 p.m. for a dwelling fire with heavy smoke, spokesperson Rashad Singletary said in an email.

At least a dozen engines crowded East Preston and St. Paul streets as firefighters battled the thick smoke blasting from the yellow rowhome.

The 1200 block of St. Paul Street was inaccessible Thursday evening as firefighters worked. The fire was contained around 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Singletary said there was no one in the dwelling, and they’re still investigating displacements and the fire’s origin.

There were no reported injuries. The dark gray cat was the only rescue in the fire, Singletary said.