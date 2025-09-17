The union representing deputies in Montgomery County blasted Sheriff Maxwell Uy on Wednesday and announced a vote of “no confidence” in his leadership.

The deputies leveled the criticism during a press conference near Uy’s office at the county’s Circuit Court in Rockville.

“This is not about politics. This is not about personality,” said Gino Renne, president of Local UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, who accused Uy of retaliating against employees and ignoring their contractual rights.

“Sheriff Uy has built a culture of fear and dysfunction — and it is costing this community dearly," Renne said.

The union has endorsed Will Milam, who was second in command at the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office until he left in February. Uy and Milam will face each other at the ballot box in the June primary.

The union and Milam have blamed Uy for a shortfall of about 30 sheriff’s deputies who have left the department in the past two years.

Read More ‘Toxic environment’ claim fuels Montgomery County sheriff’s race Sep 16, 2025

Uy has said the departures were due to “natural attrition,” mostly from retirements.

Uy is the county’s first ever Asian American sheriff. He was elected in 2022 and manages the office, which has a budget of about $33 million. It oversees holding cells at the Circuit Court and District Court in Rockville, and the District Court in Silver Spring.

Sheriff’s deputies transport inmates to and from court, and protect judges and courtroom visitors.

The office also executes criminal and civil warrants. Those duties can include responding to domestic-violence orders, serving evictions, overseeing child support, and responding to red-flag orders.

“The time for excuses is over. The time for change is now,” Renne said. “The people of Montgomery County cannot afford four more years of Max Uy.”