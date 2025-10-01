Two Montgomery County firefighters have been charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of malicious destruction of property value after allegedly flooding a baseball field in protest of past fly balls.

Video recorded by a bystander on the scene in mid-July shows plumes of water dousing the Takoma Thunderbolt’s home field as players in blue jerseys stare at the outfield and each other in apparent disbelief.

According to the charging documents filed last week, when team leaders confronted fire Capt. Christopher Reilly at the fire station next to the field, he confirmed that he had hosed it down because, he said, “I wanted to get your attention.”

The baseball game, which took place in Silver Spring, had to be cancelled and attendees refunded due to the flood, according to charging documents.

“This act of vandalism was deliberate and caused great harm to our team,” wrote Richard O’Connor, general manager of the Thunderbolts, in a complaint. “We lost substantial game income due to the cancellation of the game and the disruption to our end-of-season league schedule.”

The Thunderbolts are part of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, a summer league for players under 23.

In a text to The Banner, firefighter Alan Barnes, who allegedly helped Reilly activate the hose, said he did not have a comment at this time. Reilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the charging documents, at around 6 p.m. on game day, police were dispatched to Blair Local Park to meet with O’Connor, who said the fire captain had intentionally jetted gallons of water onto the field with a fire hose.

At the scene, according to the documents, Reilly told police he acted out of frustration, and that the errant fly ball was just the latest of many that had struck firefighters’ personal vehicles, the fire station and departmental equipment.

The documents also said that Montgomery County Fire Department video showed Barnes reversing the fire truck into a back lot, removing the fire hose and connecting it to what appeared to be a fire hydrant. Reilly then allegedly climbed onto the truck and activated the hose while pointing it toward the field. The water shot out for about three minutes before O’Connor confronted him.

The Banner was not able to view the Fire Department video.

In an email to The Banner, O’Connor said the Takoma Thunderbolts would not have a comment on the firefighters’ charges “until the trial is finished.”

Reilly and Barnes are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21, where they each face three misdemeanor charges valued at over $5,000 and more than six years in jail.