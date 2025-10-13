A woman who was allegedly fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend in Silver Spring was identified by police Monday as Monique Charles of New York City.

Charles, 47, of Brooklyn, was leaving a home on Imperial Drive on Sunday morning when she was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Montgomery County police said.

She sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive at 8:23 a.m.

“A witness saw the shooting and identified the suspect as 47-year-old Earl Walker,” police said. “The witness provided a description of the car Walker was driving when he left the scene.”

Officers found Walker near his residence in Derwood and observed him driving away in his car, police said. Officers pursued Walker, who crashed and rolled his vehicle near Route 108 and Rocky Road.

Walker sustained minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A gun was found in Walker’s car, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.

It was not immediately clear on Monday afternoon if Walker had obtained an attorney.

Charles’ relatives were not reached for comment.