A woman was shot and killed as she was leaving a home on Imperial Drive Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive at 8:23 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the woman was leaving the home when her ex-boyfriend approached and shot her multiple times. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect, who was then located by police while driving.

In pursuit of the suspect, police said the man’s vehicle rolled over and crashed. The suspect suffered minor injuries in the process, police said, and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.