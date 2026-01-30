Neither snow nor ice nor sub-freezing temperatures can stop Maryland’s 30th Polar Bear Plunge.

The annual event, in which hundreds of Marylanders run into frigid waters at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Crews spent time earlier this week clearing snow off the beach and setting up tents so the event could go on.

And while parts of the Chesapeake Bay are freezing over, that’s not enough to stop dedicated plungers or event organizers.

While it’s “definitely incredible cold,” said Sharon Perfetti, vice president of development for Special Olympics Maryland, the weekend events are still full steam ahead.

There are some changes, though. Instead of a mad dash by people in swimsuits jumping into the water and going under, participants are being told to go no further than their knees, and to forego the traditional self-dunking.

Organizers are strongly encouraging participants to wear shoes, and to bundle up in warm layers on the upper half of their body.

“We were assessing the entire week,” Perfetti said. “The safety of our plungers was our priority.”

Crews of up to 40 people at a time worked all week to plow snow and chip away chunks of ice, Perfetti said. As of Friday morning, the beach was clear with sand visible, the boardwalk was clear and parking lots were ready for visitors and participants.

The Polar Bear Plunge brings in about $4.5 million for the Special Olympics each year, Perfetti said. The funds are “critical” to the organization’s operating budget.

Organizers said this year, about 6,000 individuals registered for the plunges this weekend, raising more than $1.7 million. There are more than 9,300 school kids registered for the “Cool School” plunge next week, having raised more than $883,000.

Aside from staying drier than usual, participants in the plunges scheduled this weekend can still get the full experience. Plungefest, which includes a bar, food trucks, vendors, music and more, is still on, despite the frigid weather.

“We fully do expect that it’s a go tomorrow,” Perfetti said. “If people don’t want to plunge, we still have all the party fun.”