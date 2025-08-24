The playground at Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School burned down Saturday in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to a Facebook post by Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine 57.

Firefighters responded to calls of an outside fire at 300 Pontiac Ave., according to Engine 57, located in Curtis Bay.

The cause of the school-area fire is under investigation, per a Saturday afternoon post on the engine’s page. The fire department and Baltimore City Public Schools have not returned requests for comment.

The playground was rebuilt in recent years and was one of the few remaining in the neighborhood after an arson burned through another Brooklyn-area playground near Garrett Park.

The aftermath of the fire. (Kendra Summers)

“Let’s come together as a community to support the students and staff. One way we can make a difference is by helping them rebuild their playground,” Engine 57 wrote in its Sunday post.

“If you are interested in being part of the effort to organize a rebuild, please reach out — every hand and heart will make a difference."

The playground was rebuilt in 2019 using $130,000 in grant funds from Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and KABOOM!, a nonprofit that helps build playgrounds for children. Students helped design the set’s features.

The school year for Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School‘s students starts Monday.