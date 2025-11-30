A 77-year-old pedestrian died Friday night after he was struck by a motor vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Just before 6 p.m., Northwest district officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department press release. There, they found the injured man, Wilson Legette of Baltimore, said Lindsey Eldridge, the police department’s chief of media relations.
After being transported to a local hospital, Legette was pronounced dead that evening.
The vehicle remained on scene following the crash, police said. The police department’s Crash Team is in charge of the ongoing investigation.
