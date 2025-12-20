A four-vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County left a 31-year-old man dead and shut down traffic for hours Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.

James Beckham, of Essex, was driving a Nissan Sentra when the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near Perring Parkway. Beckham was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

State police said three other vehicles — a Nissan Altima, a Honda C-HR and a Toyota RAV4 — were involved in the crash. The driver of the Nissan Altima, Dante Summers, 26, of Nottingham, was taken to a hospital with injuries. The occupants of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Sentra was traveling on the inner loop of I-695 when it struck the corner of the Toyota C-HR. That impact triggered a chain reaction involving the Altima and the RAV4, police said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded, along with Baltimore County emergency medical crews. Baltimore County police assisted, and state highway officials handled lane closures and detours.

All lanes of the inner loop reopened around 11:30 a.m., police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This comes days after another fatal crash. A 28-year-old man who pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle on I-695 in Baltimore County died Thursday night after another driver crashed into the disabled vehicle, Maryland State Police said.