Gov. Wes Moore will be interviewed by David Rubenstein later this morning as the keynote for The Banner’s third-annual Impact Maryland conference.

Both men were featured in the conference last year, when Rubenstein, cofounder and cochair of The Carlyle Group, spoke about taking on the role of controlling owner of the Baltimore Orioles, and Moore was interviewed by Dean Baquet of The New York Times.

“In this moment, as Washington works to roll back that progress, we cannot afford to slow down,” Moore said in a statement last month. “I’m excited to join leaders from across our state to talk about how Maryland is responding with partnership in the face of chaos, and moving differently to prove that there’s a better way forward.”

The daylong conference at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore will tackle multiple subjects, including how Maryland can respond to threats from federal spending cuts, the future of college research and the impact of the arts.

In addition to Moore and Rubenstein, more than 30 speakers will join panels throughout the day, including Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Housing Secretary Jake Day and Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels.

The conference is the latest milestone for The Banner, which earlier this year won a Pulitzer Prize in local reporting for its investigation into Baltimore’s overdose crisis. The Banner also recently expanded its coverage from the Baltimore region with a dedicated newsroom in Montgomery County. Monday was the first day on the job for The Banner’s second editor-in-chief, Audrey Cooper.

This story will update throughout the conference, so check back to see what’s being discussed.