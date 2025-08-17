The Jones Falls Expressway will be closed between North Avenue and Cold Spring Lane on Sunday evening, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Crews will close Interstate 83 in both directions at 7 p.m. for testing and maintenance. They plan to reopen the highway at 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Northbound traffic will be diverted on North Avenue, and southbound traffic will be directed onto Cold Spring Lane.

Five entrance ramps will also be closed:

Falls Road entrance ramp to the southbound JFX

The 29th Street entrance ramps to northbound and southbound JFX

Cold Spring Lane entrance ramp to the southbound JFX

North Avenue entrance ramp to the northbound JFX

Transportation workers are slated to spend the evening removing overhanging tree branches and assessing rocks, soil and other materials under the roadway, according to the news release.