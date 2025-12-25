A family of six is displaced and asking for help to find two of their dogs after a fire destroyed their Harford County home on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

People driving through the neighborhood alerted emergency responders after noticing a fire in the living room of a home in the 500 block of Flintlock Drive in Bel Air, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post. The owners were not home. The group reported hearing dogs inside the house and attempted to kick the front door open, while another neighbor broke the back door window.

Officials said the fire was accidental and appeared to have been sparked by an electrical issue at the base of the Christmas tree.

The family, which is being assisted by Harford County and the Red Cross, said the Christmas tree was artificial.

They told WJZ a pit bull didn’t survive the fire, a golden retriever was taken to the veterinary hospital to be treated and two other dogs — a bichon poodle mix named Mac and a brown cavapoo named Teddy — are missing.

The Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Co. shared on Facebook a note from a family member that includes a link to a GoFundMe, which had raised more than $64,000 as of Thursday evening.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop items off at the American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.