A golf center in Southeast Baltimore was damaged by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A spokesperson said firefighters responded to the 6500 block of East Lombard Street in the Hopkins Bayview neighborhood, where a building was fully engulfed in flames.

The building, which officials described as a one-story golf driving range, appears to be part of the Bayview Golf Center. The center features an outdoor driving range as well as an indoor space with golf simulators and a bar, according to its website.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

