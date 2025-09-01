A golf center in Southeast Baltimore was damaged by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A spokesperson said firefighters responded to the 6500 block of East Lombard Street in the Hopkins Bayview neighborhood, where a building was fully engulfed in flames.

The building, which officials described as a one-story golf driving range, appears to be part of the Bayview Golf Center. The center features an outdoor driving range as well as an indoor space with golf simulators and a bar, according to its website.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to other structures.

Advertise with us

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.