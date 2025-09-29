The body of an 81-year-old man with dementia who disappeared from Silver Spring last week was found Sunday in a wooded area, Montgomery County Police said.

There is no foul play suspected in George Frederick Corum Jr.‘s death, police said Monday.

Corum, of Silver Spring, was found about 7:30 p.m. “in a heavily wooded area near Norbeck Road,” police said.

The region where the Corum was found, police said, is in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.

Officers with the department’s 4th District and county fire rescue personnel found Corum dead at the scene, police said.

Corum walked away from his home on Tuesday. He was the subject of a Silver Alert, a program meant to notify the public of missing adults with cognitive disabilities.