Strong winds that could reach 48 miles per hour will bring frigid air to Central Maryland, with a slight chance of snow this New Year’s Eve.

A cold front from the west is traveling through the Baltimore region, causing temperatures to significantly drop starting Monday. Wind chills will make the weather feel even colder, with temperatures dropping in the 10s and 20s during the evening, said Chris Strong, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of Central Maryland, including Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore, Montgomery, Howard and Harford counties. The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. on Monday to 1 am. Tuesday.

Winds will pick up Monday afternoon into the evening to 21 mph to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph, according to the weather service. Temperatures will hover between the low 20s to low 40s for much of the week.

Gusts are expected to be as high as 45 mph on Tuesday, Strong said, though winds are forecast to die down slightly by evening.

Gusty winds could result in power outages, knock down trees and blow around unsecured objects. The Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management is asking drivers to use caution when traveling, limit time outdoors and dress in warm layers.

Some snowflakes in the Baltimore region are possible on New Year’s Eve, but chances are slim at 20%, Strong said. New Year’s Day is expected to be partly sunny and just as chilly with a high near 35 and a low around 22.