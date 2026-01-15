Prince George’s County Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Silver Spring man early Wednesday morning.

Anderson Andrade Orellana, 20, walked into a hospital about 2 a.m. and died from his injuries a short time later, according to a Thursday statement from Prince George’s police.

He had been shot in the 1300 block of University Boulevard in Langley Park.

No motive or suspect has been identified, police said.

They are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.