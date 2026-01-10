A 45-year-old man was shot Saturday in Odenton just after midnight and died in a hospital, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Annapolis Road for a reported shooting. Officers found the man, Timothy Leslie Randolph of Baltimore, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department responders provided treatment to Randolph, then transported him to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there.

County police are investigating.

This is the first homicide of the year in Anne Arundel County, according to a crime report published Thursday. There were 10 homicides in the county last year, the report said.