A 79-year-old man died from injuries he received early Saturday morning during a burn barrel fire in Dundalk.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Tolson Avenue. Baltimore County Police and firefighters responded to the home for a welfare check on the man, identified as Herminio Quinto.

Police said Quinto was using the barrel to burn some of his personal papers and cardboard in the backyard, and used gasoline to “accelerate the fire.” The fire then “erupted and involved him.”

Quinto died later in the day Saturday, police said. The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental due to the use of gasoline.

Quinto’s death is Baltimore County’s fifth fire-related death in 2026. The county government asks that anyone looking to open burn something to visit the Fire Marshal’s website for more information.

If you are looking for a fire safety tip or to see if you are eligible for a free smoke alarm, call 410-887-1822.