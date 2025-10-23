A Silver Spring man was arrested this week in connection with an alleged attempted murder that occurred in Silver Spring this summer, Montgomery County Police said on Thursday.

Deondray Darnell Osborne, 33, was arrested in Silver Spring Tuesday after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen BMW, abandoning the car and continuing to flee in a Honda Accord, according to a police statement.

D.C. Police spotted the BMW in Washington, D.C.’s Northwest quadrant. They, Montgomery County Police and federal agents began tracking the car, which was driven at “a high rate of speed.” The car then crossed the Montgomery County line into Silver Spring.

Osborne failed to pull over for police, and then stopped in the 1900 block of Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, and exited the BMW. He then walked to the 8600 block of 16th Street and got into a Honda Accord, police said.

He drove off in the Honda and was then stopped in a traffic stop near Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road in Silver Spring. Officers surrounded Osborne and took him into custody.

A search of an apartment “frequented by Osborne” produced “evidentiary value,” police said.

Osborne was transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

It was unclear late Thursday morning if Osborne had retained an attorney.

Police in a statement last month said that on July 20 they responded to a domestic violence call in the 8000 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring.

“The investigation has revealed that Osborne arrived in the parking lot of the location and got out of a silver Chrysler Pacifica,” police said. “Osborne fired multiple shots at a victim seated in a parked vehicle and left the scene.”

“The victim was not shot, but his vehicle was struck several times.”