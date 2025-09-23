Another CVS Pharmacy location is closing in Baltimore this year.

The pharmacy at 101 N. Wolfe St. is closing on Oct. 21, bringing the total number of CVS pharmacies in Baltimore to 15, Amy Thibault, a company spokesperson, said in an email Monday night.

The pending closure was a “difficult decision” for the major retail pharmacy, Thibault said.

The North Wolfe Street closure, located in the Washington Hill, neighborhood, marks at least the third Baltimore location that CVS has closed since April. The major retail pharmacy closed a Federal Hill location in April and one in the Belair-Edison neighborhood in July.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy location on 630 Exeter St. in Harbor East. That location is a little over a mile away from the Wolfe Street location.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient,” Thibault said.

Current Washington Hill CVS employees will be offered “comparable roles within the company,” Thibault said.

Reasons for closing CVS Pharmacy locations include shifts in population, a community’s store density and maintenance of access to services, Thibault said.

CVS isn’t the only pharmacy chain to cut back locations in the Baltimore area in recent years. In November, Walgreens shuttered three locations in Baltimore as part of its plan to close more than 1,000 stores by 2027. Rite Aid is also looking to close several pharmacies in Baltimore as well as a distribution center in Aberdeen amid a bankruptcy proceeding.