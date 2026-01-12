Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man reportedly asked middle school students to get into his car as they waited for their bus Monday morning at Crofton Elementary School.

According to police, three students of a magnet program at Annapolis-area middle schools were waiting for the bus at Crofton Elementary around 8 a.m. Monday when a gray sedan pulled up next to them. Police said the driver asked the children to get into his car, “stating he was taking them to school.”

After the students refused and ran away, the driver left, according to police. Having been transported safely to their schools, the students reported the incident to school officials.

“We immediately contacted police and provided police with as much information as we were able,” wrote Jim Todd, assistant superintendent for Annapolis and Crofton secondary schools, in an email and text messages to Crofton-area parents. “Students who were at the bus stop were interviewed at their schools and provided with appropriate resources.”

Todd said there was “no evidence” that the suspicious man approached any other bus stops or schools Monday.

Police said officers responded to Crofton Elementary around 10:30 a.m. for a report of “suspicious activity.”

“Out of an abundance of caution,” police said, patrol officers will be present at the school for drop-off and pickup over the coming days.

Todd credited the students for “doing exactly as they should” by running away from the unknown man.

“We are grateful they were not touched or physically harmed in this incident,” Todd wrote.

Following the incident, police and school officials encouraged parents to go over precautions with their children.

The officials said children should walk in groups, be aware of their surroundings, have a plan if a stranger approaches, and report anything unusual to an adult.

Safety concerns can be reported anonymously around the clock to the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-B-SAFE.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident in Crofton to call detectives at the department’s Western District station at 410-222-8760. People can also leave information through the police’s tip line at 410-222-4700.