The long-awaited Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Annapolis will officially open Monday, Feb. 2, according to the company.

The restaurant, located at 175 Jennifer Road, will replace the former Fuddruckers, which closed in 2018 and was torn down. Officials are scheduled to hold a formal ribbon cutting Friday, Jan. 30, before opening to the public.

Known for its family-style fare, Cracker Barrel said in December that was hiring for over 160 positions at the new location. According to its website, the Annapolis store is hiring for sales, guest services, dishwashers, cooks, servers and more.

Positions are open for “all” skill levels on the restaurant side and the retail side. Employees must be 18 or older to work on the restaurant side or 16 or older to work on the retail side. Pay for non-server positions at the Annapolis store appear to start at $15 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Maryland. The tipped minimum wage in Maryland is $3.63.

Cracker Barrel said it offers “day-one” medical benefits to part-time employees, as well as same day pay, retirement plans “and opportunities for advanced training and education.”

The old country store isn’t the only chain moving forward in Anne Arundel County. World of Beer, with dozens of beers on tap and hundreds available in bottles or cans, opened Monday at the Annapolis Mall.

The chain also has locations in Bethesda, Rockville and Owings Mills. It used to have locations in Towson and Baltimore City, but closed both — the chain suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic and declared bankruptcy in 2024.

It came out of bankruptcy in early 2025. World of Beer plans to open a Bel Air location in the second half of 2026, according to its website.