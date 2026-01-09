The Macy’s at Marley Station mall in Glen Burnie is set to close “soon,” according to the department store’s website.

A spokesperson for Macy’s said in an email that the national retailer has decided to close the store after “careful consideration” and that the decision “allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy’s locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today.”

The company is offering some transfer opportunities and other support to affected employees, the spokesperson wrote.

An online letter posted Thursday from the company’s CEO, Tony Spring, said the department store chain is “closing underproductive stores.” Last year, Macy’s closed stores in Baltimore and Harford counties.

The company has performed well lately, and its stock price, around $23, is up about 45% year-over-year.

Neither the spokesperson nor the store’s website say specifically when the department store will close.

But Macy’s expects a clearance sale to begin in mid-January, and such sales typically last for about 10 weeks before closure.

Marley Station management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located at Ritchie Highway and Route 100, Marley Station mall opened in 1987 with 170 stores and Macy’s and Hecht’s as original anchors, according to The Washington Post. It later added Sears, which closed a few years ago, and JCPenney.

The pending closure of Macy’s appears to leave Marley Station with only two major anchors: JCPenney and Horizon Cinemas.