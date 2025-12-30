An 11-year-old girl died after being struck by an SUV in Harford County near Belcamp on Sunday, Maryland State Police said.

State troopers assigned to the Bel Air Barrack responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Church Creek Road after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the girl was attempting to use the crosswalk across Route 543 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling northbound on a green light, struck her, state police said.

Emergency responders took the girl in a state police helicopter to a “local trauma center,” police said, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and that alcohol was not believed to have contributed to the accident.

State police will continue to investigate the girl’s death.