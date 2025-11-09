The annual Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run scheduled for Sunday was cancelled due to inclement weather, according to the MDTA.

The run was expected to cause heavy delays for motorists traveling near or across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge from Anne Arundel County to Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County.

From 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge would have been closed to traffic, with two-way traffic operations on the westbound span of the bridge.

However, in a statement issued by the Bay Bridge Run, the organizers said the MDTA does not implement two-way traffic operations during inclement weather and that the run would not be rescheduled.

“We are very disappointed and know that you are too,” organizers said in a statement. “While we all knew this was a possibility, we never thought it would become a reality, especially after the beautiful day we had on Saturday.”

Rounds of scattered showers in Maryland were expected on the Eastern Shore on Sunday morning, starting as early as 5 a.m. in southern Maryland.

What is the Bay Bridge Run?

The Bay Bridge Run is a 10k race where participants may walk or run across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which is normally closed off to pedestrians.

Runners can partner with numerous charity groups to raise funds and awareness, including Apollo’s Dream, Athletes Serving Athletes, Chesapeake Conservancy, and more.

Following the race, a post-celebration is held near the finish line, featuring live music, food and beverages, and family-friendly activities.

All proceeds go toward the First Responders of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Bay Bridge Run.

In 2024, over 17,000-18,000 runners from 48 states and six countries participated in the run.

