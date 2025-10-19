One woman was killed and about a dozen others, including eight children, were hurt when a driver plowed into a children’s birthday party Saturday night in Bladensburg.

Bladensburg Police announced Sunday afternoon that Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, 31, of Washington died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Eight children ranging from 1 to 17 were injured; one is in the hospital, but the others were treated and released. Of the other adult victims, three were admitted to the hospital; one died, one is being treated and one has been released, police spokesperson Kim Greene said.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. on 56th Avenue near Annapolis Road, where a tent was sent up for a children’s birthday party.

The driver struck several individuals and then fled on foot.

On Sunday, the driver turned himself in. Police have not released his name but have said he is 66 years old from Washington. A police crash investigator has interviewed the driver, and charges are pending.