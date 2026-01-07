A woman contracting with the Baltimore Police Department was accidentally struck by gunfire discharge debris amidst an inspection at the Northern District station Wednesday, officials said.

Range and Firearms Training section officers were inspecting shotguns when one accidentally discharged around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodberry building, Baltimore Police officials said in a news release.

The discharge struck a wall, and police said debris from the impact hit the contractor, who was at the end of the hallway during the incident.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries. Vernon Davis, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, said the officer whose weapon accidentally discharged was placed on administrative leave.

The department’s Special Investigations Response Team will investigate.